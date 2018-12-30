75% pass 10th standard exams

This time boys outshine girls
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec 29:
With an overall pass percentage of 75 percent, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Saturday declared results of 10th standard (regular) annual examination 2018 for Kashmir division.
In an overall pass percentage of 75.44, boys have outshined girls with a 76.41 percent against 74.40 percent.
Chairperson JKBOSE Vineeta Pandita said of 55,472 candidates appeared in the examination of which 38,939 qualified the exams while 2907 candidates have to reappear for the examination.
A total of 13,593 candidates failed to qualify the exams.
Of the total candidates, 28,636 girl candidates and 26,836 boys qualified their 10th examinations.
According to JKBOSE, eight students were caught for unfair means, examination of 15 students was cancelled, eight were disqualified for one year and two students for two years and for 77 students, subjects were cancelled.
In private schools, 85.85 percent students qualified the examination while the pass percentage in government schools was 63.71.
Of the total candidates, 4430 got Grade A1, 5730 candidates got A2, 6442 candidates got B1, 7220 candidates got B2, 8355 candidates got C1, 6071 candidates got C2 and 693 candidates got Grade D
In English subject, 54,927 students appeared of which 93.99 percent qualified followed by Mathematics in which 54,645 appeared and 78.22 passed.
Similarly, in Hindi 298 appeared and 90.01 qualified, 54,285 appeared in Urdu and 89.09 passed the subject.
In science 54,952 appeared of which 78.63 qualified the examination and in social studies 55,092 appeared of which 80.68 qualified the exams.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Directorate of School Education (DSEK) Ghulam Nabi Itoo said, “There is an improvement in pass percentage compared to the last year with private schools improving the passs percentage by 1.90 while government schools improving by 17.01 percent.”
He said, last year pass percentage of private schools was 83.95 percent and of government schools was 46.70 percent.
JKBOSE declared the result of 10th standard annual examination for Kashmir division within 45 days.
Among the districts, Pulwama stands out in overall pass percentage at 84.50 percent followed by Shopian at 83 percent, Srinagar at 81.90 percent, Kulgam at 80.50 percent, Anantnag at 78 percent, Baramulla at 74.84 percent, Ganderbal at 73.16 percent, Budgam at 72.79 percent, Kupwara at 62.92 percent and Bandipora at 62.26 percent.
Among the government schools, Pulwama has again taken the lead with the government schools of the district recording a pass percentage of 76.94 followed by Kulgam at 74.96 percent, Shopian at 74.67 percent, Anantnag at 67.93 percent, Srinagar at 65.52 percent, Baramulla at 64.27 percent, Budgam at 63.38 percent, Ganderbal at 62.62 percent, Bandipora at 58.14 percent and Kupwara at 54.01 percent.
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Secretary School Education, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Chairperson JKBOSE Veena Pandita, Director School Education Kashmir G N Itoo and other senior officers of the department congratulated the successful candidates and also appreciated the efforts of the teachers working in the department for their sincere efforts resulting in remarkable increase in the pass percentage of the government schools.