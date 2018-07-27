75 days on, maintenance work halted Gondola operations, loses Rs 26 crore

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
75 days on, the maintenance work halted Gondola operations - which has incurred a huge loss of Rs 26 crore to the ambitious project that attracts local and international tourists to the famed Gulmarg hill station.
Gondola Phase-I was closed due to some maintenance issues for a span of 75 days has been thrown open to general public and tourists on trial basis on Thursday and the same will be functional on daily basis from Friday.
An official of Cable Car Corporation said that the closure of Phase 1 of the cable car at Gulmarg was ordered for its maintenance on the recommendations of the French Company M/S Pomagalski which stands responsible for its supply, erection and installation.
The non-functioning of Gulmarg Gondola Phase 1 disappointed the visiting tourists.
A local travel agent Akram Siyah said that the tourists had to go to the second phase for which they had to pay three times the amount they used to pay for going till phase I.
He said that huge losses have incurred in the business due to the closure of Gondolas.
“Tourist rush is now expected to me more as the gondolas have been opened on the trial basis today and will resume from tomorrow,” said Akram.
Akram said that the closure of Gondolas for two and half months is the first in the history of 30 years.
He added that this closure has resulted in decline in tourism which we are hoping to improve from tomorrow.
“The Gondola ticket for the phase one sells at Rs 740 while as the second phase sells at Rs 940 per passenger which makes the estimated loss Rs 26 crore for two and half months,” said Akram.
Rajeshwara Reddy a tourist from Hyderabad said that he is in Kashmir for the very first time and he had always dreamt to visit Gulmarg and enjoy Gondola Ride.
He added that to my surprise Gondolas were non functional and now that I came to know about the functioning of Gondola, I am really excited to visit Gulmarg again.
Another travel agent said that due to the closure of Gondolas, tourists didn’t want to visit Gulmarg as Gondola being the centre of attraction in that particular place.
He said that we will be including Gulmarg again as Gondolas are now functional.
A foreigner from England, Habib Satar said that I have visited hundreds of places throughout the world but Kashmir was always dearest to me and I used to enjoy the Gondola ride.
He added that though I cannot afford to skip it this time, but travelling to Phase-II was troublesome.
“I will be enjoying the gondola ride again from Phase 1.”
Another local travel agent said that we are hoping for better tourism this year, which was in the front line disturbed by the non-functioning of Gondolas. He added that the rush toward Gulmarg will be doubled now.
m.baseerat7@gmail.com