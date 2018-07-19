739 killed in 30 months in JK: GoI

‘100 militants, 43 forces personnel, 16 civilians killed this year’
MoS Home says two Indian youth also involved in stone-pelting in JK
‘100 militants, 43 forces personnel, 16 civilians killed this year’
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jul 18:
A total of 739 persons were killed in the past two and a half years in Jammu Kashmir, Government of India said Wednesday.
Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said in the Rajya Sabha that of the 739 persons killed, 463 were militants, 205 government forces personnel and 71 civilians.
A total of 256 incidents of violence took places in just six months of 2018, Ahir told Rajya Sabha.
“One hundred militants, 43 forces personnel and 16 civilians have been killed in the 256 incidents of violence in the State till July 8 this year,” MoS Home revealed in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
The reply states 342 and 322 incidents of violence were reported in 2017 and 2016.
Last year 213 militants, 80 government forces personnel and 40 civilians were killed while 150 militants, 82 government forces personnel and 15 civilians were killed in 2016 in the State.
“As per the reports, two youth from other states of the country have been found involved in stone pelting in J&K and in this regard, two FIRs have been registered in 2018,” Ahir said in reply to a question.
Meanwhile, MoS Home, in an another reply stated that government has sanctioned construction of 14,460 bunkers, to mitigate the hardships being faced by people living on International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).
Further, exgratia cash relief of Rs 5 lakh is given to next of kin (NoK) in case of death or to the victim of more than 50 percent disability, Ahir said.
He said as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms of assistance, fixed from time-to-time, compensation for housing damages and losses, crop losses, livestock losses, relief for stay at relief camps and displacement was also being given to those affected by firings along the IB and LoC.
“Compensation of Rs 50,000 per loss of milch animal is also given,” Ahir said in a written reply.
He said in the event of persistent cross-border firing and ceasefire violations along LoC and IB, the people residing in the affected areas had to leave their homes temporarily.
“The affected families are shifted to safer places and provided all kinds of basic amenities like water, electricity, medical aid at the designated safe shelters,” Ahir said.
