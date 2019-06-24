About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 24, 2019 | AFP/Press Trust of India

7.3-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

A powerful magnitude 7.3 quake struck eastern Indonesia on Monday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit at a depth of 208 kilometres south of Ambon island at 11:53 local time, the US Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami as the quake was too deep.

Latest News

Pak ex-foreign minister Abdul Sattar dies at 88

Pak ex-foreign minister Abdul Sattar dies at 88

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
7.3-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

7.3-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

Jun 24 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 24, 2019 | AFP/Press Trust of India

7.3-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

              

A powerful magnitude 7.3 quake struck eastern Indonesia on Monday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit at a depth of 208 kilometres south of Ambon island at 11:53 local time, the US Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami as the quake was too deep.

News From Rising Kashmir

;