7.16% voting in Kokernag

Shafat MirKokernag (Anantnag), Oct 08:
A thin percentage of voting was witnessed in Kokernag area which went to polls in the first phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls.
In 13 wards, only four wards went for polls as no candidate filed nomination for Ward 4.
Six Congress and two independent candidates were elected unopposed for 8 wards of Kokernag Municipal Committee.
The remaining four wards which went to polls included Ward 5, 9, 11 and 13 where 106 votes were casted out of 276, 2 out of 264, 4 out of 218 and 7 out of 904.
The overall vote percentage here was 7.16.
A total of 119 votes were cast out of 1662 total votes.
The other three municipal committees where polling was scheduled in first phase of ULB polls witnessed no polling as the candidates were declared victorious unopposed.
In a total of 13 wards in Kulgam Municipal Committee, five candidates filed nomination papers who were elected unopposed.
Also, eight BJP candidates have already been elected unopposed for nine wards of municipal committee Devsar in Kulgam.
No candidate from Congress or any independent candidate was contesting from here.
In Qazigund Municipal Committee of Anantnag district, which has seven seats, BJP won four seats unopposed.
In Achabal Municipal Committee, BJP's nine candidates have been declared victorious unopposed.
Overall, the situation in twin districts of Kulgam and Anantnag remained calm while a strict shutdown was observed with all shops and other business establishments remaining shut while public transport was off the roads.