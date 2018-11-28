71.3% voting in 4th phase of panchayat polls

32.3% polling in Kashmir, 82.4% in Jammu
32.3% polling in Kashmir, 82.4% in Jammu
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 27:
The 4th phase of panchayat polls held in the State on Tuesday recorded 71.3 per cent voter turnout, Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said.
“An overwhelming 82.4 percent polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 32.3% in Kashmir division,” Kabra said.
Giving district-wise details, he said Kupwara witnessed 56.1%, Bandipora 24.4%, Baramulla 62.4%, Budgam 46.3%, Pulwama 0.6 %, Kulgam 14.5 %, Anantnag 6.2 %, Kishtwar 82.3%, Doda 84.6%, Ramban 81.1%, Udhampur 78.9%, Kathua 80.7%, Jammu 85.2 %, Rajouri 81.8% and Poonch 82.5%.
Kabra said in the Phase-I of panchayat polls held on November 17, 74.1% polling was recorded across J&K including 64.5% in Kashmir division and 79.4% in Jammu division.
In the Phase-II held on November 20, overall 71.1% polling was witnessed across the State with an overwhelming 80.4% polling in Jammu division and 52.2% in Kashmir division.
He said in Phase-III, the State witnessed a polling percentage of 75.2% which includes 55.7% in Kashmir division and 83.0% in Jammu division.
Voting for Phase-V of Panchayat polls would take place on November 29.
The polling for the fourth phase started at 8 am at 2,618 polling stations across the state, including 639 in Kashmir division and 1,979 in Jammu division amid tight security and concluded at 2 pm with an electorate of 4,72,160 for sarpanch constituencies and 3,32,502 for panch constituencies, Kabra said.
He said 777 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive -- 571 in Kashmir division and 206 in Jammu division.
A total of 5,470 candidates were in the fray for 339 sarpanch and 1,749 panch seats, while 99 sarpanchs and 969 panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase.
Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has conveyed compliments from Governor Satya Pal Malik to civil and police administration for smooth, free and fair and peaceful conduct of Panchayat Polls amid challenging situation.