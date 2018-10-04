71 BJP candidates elected unopposed

Our candidates have won from volatile areas of south Kashmir: Raina
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 3:
After winning 71 seats uncontested in the municipal polls in Kashmir, the righting BJP Wednesday said it was a big victory for the party especially in volatile areas of south Kashmir.
“I am very happy. We have emerged as winners in volatile areas of south Kashmir as well. We won 13 seats in Shopian. Our party will work for welfare of people,” said BJP state president Ravinder Raina.
Terming it as a “historic victory” for the party, he said, “Our candidates have also been elected uncontested in other parts of the valley as well. Majority of the candidates are from South Kashmir".
As per BJP, about 325 candidates of the party would contest the ULB elections in the Valley.
Out of 325 candidates, 71 have been elected uncontested in different parts of the valley.
Of the 71 uncontested candidates, 10 have been elected uncontested from north Kashmir and the remaining from volatile areas of south Kashmir.
In Sopore, BJP has won 8 seats uncontested, followed by one each in Magam and Bandipora.
In south Kashmir, BJP candidates have been elected uncontested in Devsar 8, Pahalgam 8, Qazigund 4, Ashmuqam 9, Seer Hamdan 3, Achabal 2, Bejhbehara 2, Anantnag 1, Pampore 5, Shopian 13, Awantipora 2, and the remaining are from Budgam district.
The BJP is likely to head municipalities in Devsar, Qazigund, Pahalgam, Ashmuqam, Seer Hamdan, Awantipora, Bejhbehara, Anantnag, Achabal, Shopian, Pampore, Sopore, Magam, Bandipora and Budgam.