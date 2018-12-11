70,000 drug addicts in Kashmir, 4000 women: JKSHRC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 10:
Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (JKHRC) Monday organized a seminar here at the Auditorium Hall of Information Department to mark the 70th World Human Rights Day.
On the occasion, the organizers distributed informative material, which read that as per the survey conducted by United Nations Drug Control Programme (UNDCP), there are 70,000 drug addicts in Kashmir alone, out of which 4000 are women. As per the survey, 65 to 70% of students in Kashmir are drug addicts.
As per the statistics issued by Government Psychiatric disease hospital, Rainawari, 90% drug users are in the age group of 17 to 35 years with a lifetime prevalence of drug addiction.
The informative material read that in his study leading Psychiatrist, Dr Mushtaq Margoob has found, “More than two lakh people in Kashmir are into the consumption of illegal drugs.”
Retired Justice and Member J&K Accountability Commission Bashir Ahmad Kirmani, Professor GMC Dr Arshid Hussain, Dr Muzzaffar Khan, VC CUK Meraj ud Din Mir, Dean Law CUK Sheikh Showkat Hussain, Member JKSHRC Abdul Hamid Wani and Member JKSHRC Jang Bahadur Singh Jamwal also highlighted ill effects and remedies to curb drug menace across the valley.
DC Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shan, DC Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, ADC Baramulla, Farooq Ahmad Baba, Joint Director Information Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, ADDC Kupwara Director Litigation, Deputy Director SDA, members of JKSHRC, Principals, Headmasters, media persons and other government officers also attended the seminar.