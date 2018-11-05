700 stranded passengers evacuated: Police

‘Over 1000 provided shelter, food at Banihal’
‘Over 1000 provided shelter, food at Banihal’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 04:
Police on Sunday said it evacuated 700 stranded passengers and provided shelter and food to 1000 people at Banihal.
In a statement issued here, Police said, “Police pressed into service its men and machinery to provide assistance to the people, particularly the stranded passengers in the snow-bound areas. Police personnel in the affected areas are on the job to help the civil administration in mitigating the people's sufferings.”
The statement said in the aftermath of snowfall J&K Police deployed its evacuation teams across all affected areas of the State.
“Police personnel along with Traffic Police rescued 700 stranded passengers from the snow-hit areas of Jawahar Tunnel and Drass,” a Police statement said. “In a night-long operation, Police evacuated 700 stranded passengers at Jawahar Tunnel. Passengers stranded on the either sides were evacuated and brought to Qazigund from eastern side, and Banihal from the southern side.”
Police said 600 people were evacuated from Banihal area and accommodated at Nowgam and Gund area of Banihal in shelter sheds, religious places and sarais.
“Over 1000 civilians were provided food and shelter in Banihal by Police and civil administration,” the Police statement said.
The statement said people in the affected areas had been asked to inform the nearest police post for assistance.
“District Police SDRF Personnel in Srinagar removed the fallen trees from the roads and helped the civil administration in restoring road connectivity in the areas,” Police said. “At Ganderbal, a stranded tempo vehicle in which 26 passengers were boarded was rescued and shifted to safer place. Two truck drivers trapped at Drass were also rescued and shifted to safer place.”
The statement said some stranded tourists were evacuated by Police from the snow-bound areas of Cheeni Wuder and Gulmarg.