70% young patients in Kashmir have type-2 diabetes: SKIMS study

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 14:
In a significant revelation, 70 per cent of young patients in Kashmir valley have Type-2 diabetes - a condition having strong links with obesity, doctors at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura said on Wednesday. Diabetes is a condition that impairs the body's ability to process blood glucose, otherwise known as blood sugar. Three major diabetes types are; type-1, type-2, and gestational diabetes.
In the past five years SKIMS has collected data of around 450 young patients aged below 25 at its Young Diabetes Registry (YDR), of which it saw 236 such registrations in 2015, 31 in 2016, 117 in 2017 and 64 this year, till date.
“Of the total cases 70% of patients had type-2 diabetes, while 17% type-1, 3% were gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) (diagnosed during pregnancy) cases, 2% syndromic,” said Dr Shariq Rashid Masoodi, an endocrinologist at SKIMS in his presentation on the occasion of World Diabetes Day.
The event was aimed to create awareness about diabetes, particularly in children. Registration, blood tests and anthropometry of patients was part of the program in which children participated.
Masoodi said in 55% 0f cases there was a family history in type-2 diabetes, while 28% had family history of type-1 diabetes. “9.4% of total patients had nephropathy, 5.8% retinopathy, 5.3% neuropathy, 1.1% cataract, 1.0% had a problem in the foot,” he said.
Diabetes is manageable, its complications can severely impact the daily living, and some can be fatal if not treated immediately. In the past five years, the premier institute witnessed 8 deaths (3 in the current year). The noted endocrinologist said that 75 percent of the patients do not know they have diabetes.
“Before 2016, type-1 diabetes was found among 77% cases and type 2 in 12% cases. But the trend has changed. After 2016, it has been found that 60% have type-1 and 22% with type-2,” he said.
According to doctors people in Kashmir take high caloric diet and the size is big. They said the expression of genes changed due to the lifestyle changes, causing diabetes.
“Reasons for the development of type-2 diabetes mellitus are same all over the world. The most important contributing factor of diabetes mellitus is the unhealthy lifestyle change,” he said.
According to Masoodi 100 percent control was in the hands of patient saying most of the diabetic patients are frequently changing doctors.
“We need to promote a healthy lifestyle in terms of a routine exercise. Earlier, people were engaged in farming and other exercises but now people have less land and are urbanization increased,” he said.
According to doctors at least 30 minutes of daily exercise is important.
“We should also avoid readymade and junk foods which carry more fat. We should also have some relaxation exercises to avoid stress. Besides, we should avoid chemicals like polythene, plastics, and adulterants which are known contributors to diabetes,” he said.
Diabetes, a chronic, metabolic disease characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose is on rise more rapidly in middle and low-income countries, which is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation.
Dr Bashir Ahmad Laway, Head Department of Endocrinology, SKIMS said the prevalence of diabetes was on rise suggesting parents to prevent children from the unhealthy lifestyle.
“In 2002, a study was conducted at the institute in which people above 40 years of age were studied. The study had revealed that 8 percent of people in Kashmir were suffering from diabetes. Now more women complain about the condition,” he said.
The doctors also said that outdoor activities for school going children was must to fight diabetes. “We also lack diabetes educators,” said a doctor.
Health experts have said rise in number of patents is largely due to the rise in type 2 diabetes and factors driving it include overweight and obesity going up at an alarming rate.
Rising Kashmir earlier reported at least 29% females and 20.5% males are suffering from obesity in Jammu and Kashmir caused by eating too much and moving too little.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) the number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. It has noted that 1.6 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year.