70 trucks evacuated at Zojila

Umar Raina

Ganderbal:

Over 70 trucks including passenger buses and Light Motor Vehicles vehicles were safely evacuated by police during the intervening night of 18 November and 19 November after they were struck at Zojila Pass due to heavy snowfall, police said.
An official told Rising Kashmir that 70 trucks four passenger buses and 10 LMVs which were struck at Zojila due to snowfall last night were evacuated by Sonamarg Police with the help of beacon authorities and traffic police and later the vehicles were reached sonamarg safely.
Talking to Rising Kashmir Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal said that police on Sunday received an information that trucks and passenger buses have got struck at Zojila Pass due to heavy snowfall, adding that immediately after getting the information police team reached the spot and evacuated 4 passenger buses, seventy trucks and 10 LMV and later they were reached Sonamarg safely.

 

