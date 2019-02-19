70 employees suspended for unauthorized absence in Kupwara

KUPWARA:
At least 70 employees were suspended for unauthorized absence in frontier north Kashmir’s district Kupwara on Monday, official spokesperson said.
According to a statement issued here, the official spokesperson said that on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara Khalid Jahangir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Kupwara, Bashir Ahmad conducted a surprise visit of various offices in the district and found 70 employees were absent from their duties without any authorization.
During the inspections, 20 officials at PHE division Kupwara, 17 at Irrigation and Flood Control, 12 at Geology and Mining, and 21 at REW, BDO office Kupwara, Handicrafts and Fisheries Department were found unauthorisedly absent and were placed under immediate suspension.
Besides, five officials which include Exen REW, BDO Kupwara, AD Handicrafts, District Minerals officer and AD Fisheries have been put under notice, which shall follow the charge sheet for initiating disciplinary action against them.
Meanwhile, DC directed all the officials and employees working in the district to ensure punctuality in the offices.