70 delegates of Kashmir FAM tour visit Pahalgam

Mir BaseeratOctober 26, Srinagar
On the second day of the Kashmir Autumn FAM Tour -2018, the delegates visited Pahalgam and adjoining attractions like Aru and golf course.
Around 70 delegates attended the FAM tour who include country’s leading travel agents, tour operators, travel writers, bloggers, media from print and electronic media.
The 3-day Tour began yesterday and was inaugurated by the Governor Satya Pal Malik here at SKICC.
Assistant Director Tourism Ifham Shah while speaking to Rising Kashmir said the guests were invited so remove the perception about Kashmir not being safe.
"The aim of the festival is to offset the negative perception about Kashmir," said Ifham Shah.
She said conducting the festival is important in order to create the necessary buzz about the Kashmir tourism and send a positive message across the globe that Kashmir valley is tourist friendly and a safe destination.
"We want to show them there is nothing like what they have been watching on TV," said Ifaham Shah.
The guests arrived here on 24 October and the FAM tour began on 25th October.
She said they took the guests to Chashmashahi and Pari Mahal for sightseeing in Srinagar before taking them on tour to Pahalgam on Friday.
"The musical evening at Pahalgam and Srinagar which showcased local culture and music enthralled them," said Ifham Shah.
She said guests visited Pahalgam Club, toured golf course, Aru, Betab Valley and Chandanwari for sightseeing.
"We will stay for a night here and tomorrow will head straight to Gulmarg," said Ifham.
She said the invitees will be taken for a Gondola ride.
"They will see places in and around Gulmarg and they will also visit Butapathri," said Ifham.
She said the event will conclude at Gulmarg tomorrow evening and they will give them farewell after dinner.