March 31, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

70% addicts consume cannabis, heroin in Kashmir: SHRC study

In Kashmir region over 70 per cent drug addicts are mostly consuming cannabis and heroin, revealed a report, released by a State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Saturday.
In a report, the Commission said that majority of respondents (drug addicts) that is 71 percent started consuming drugs before marriage.
“However 29 percent respondents got involved in drug menace after marriage,” SHRC stated in a report titled ‘An Empirical Analysis of Drug Addiction in Kashmir Valley’
According to the report, 26.5 percent drug addicts are consuming Cannabis (Charas); Heroin is consumed by 15.5 percent youth; Alcohol by 19 percent; prescription drugs by 16.5 percent; solvents by 11 percent and other drugs by 11.5 percent.
Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used for medical or recreational purposes. The main psychoactive part of cannabis is tetrahydrocannabinol. Similarly heroin, also known as diamorphine among other names, is an opioid most commonly used as a recreational drug for its euphoric effects. Medically it is used in several countries to relieve pain or in opioid replacement therapy.
The Commission said that the data revealed was based on the survey conducted in two major drug de-addiction centres in PCR and SMHS where 200 drug addicts (100 from each de-addiction centre) from In-Patient Department (IPD) and Out Patient Department (OPD) were asked reasons of consuming drugs.
“About 44 percent started using drugs during the age group of 16 to 20 years which is considered comparatively a younger age group,” SHRC report reads
The Commission have also stated that most of the members (Drug addicts) of the group are either studying in educational institutions in towns and cities or have left shortly these institutions where they started these drug activities.
In a report it was also mentioned, “The second largest age group having the strength of 19 percent of the respondents belongs to 21 to 25 years of age; the third age group of respondents belongs to the age group of 15 years below whose number is 23 percent of the total.”
SHRC report also reads that the Commission has observed that the different organizing agencies provide drugs to these boys and girls in the school and other places.
“At least 57 percent respondents (Drug addicts) said that they were introduced by their friends, this response was put forth by the majority of the teenagers and main reason was found peer pressure and curiosity, 29 percent admitted that they were motivated by their colleagues, this response was sought from drivers, hospital employs, security personals etc,” report reads.

 

