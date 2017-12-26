7 years on,Khara bridge awaits completion

MOHD MAJID MALIKDODA:
More than seven years have passed since the foundation stone for the construction of the bridge in Khara area in Doda district was laid, but it still awaits completion.
Locals said that construction of the bridge has been going on at snail’s pace for the past 7 years, causing inconvenience locals.
The work on the bridge was started in 2011 but has been suspended for unknown reasons, locals added.
The residents of Khara ,Trankhal , Rajin , Hija , Bhola and its adjoining areas complained that they face difficulties in commuting around due to the absence of the bridge.
“The lackadaisical attitude of the authorities gives us a feeling that we are being deliberately ignored.If the Government has completed other development works in other areas, then why is the construction work on the bridge lingering on for the last several year.”
The residents demanded that the construction on the bridge should be resumed immediately.
MLA Inderwal G M Saroori said only 15 percent work is pending on the bridge which will be completed soon. “I will personally be monitoring the work on this bridge,” she added.
