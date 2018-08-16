7 years on, widening of famed Boulevard yet to take off

Environmental concerns caused delay, project work to start soon: CE R&B
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Aug 15:
Government is yet to initiate the widening of the famed Boulevard which was envisioned seven years back to overcome the increasing traffic mess on this stretch along the banks of Dal Lake.
In the year 2011, the then Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah had approved the widening of the Boulevard, however, the project never started.
The project earlier as per the sources ran into rough weather as the environmentalists and people residing along the Dal banks raised objections against the construction of a cantilever which according to them would absorb a portion of the lake.
Even, PDP-BJP government reapproved the project of four lanning the road from Nehru Park to Kral Sangri with an estimated cost of 33 crore rupees but it too is yet to see the light of the day.
A source informed that the government had formally given nod for the project and tenders were also floated. “The road was to be widened by eight meters along hillside while leaving the Dal side untouched. The concerned department had even demarcated the area and few shops and houses were also identified which were to be dismantled. But due to unknown reasons, the construction work is yet to start,” it said.
Chief Engineer, Roads and Buildings Department, Kashmir, Sami Arif said the work on four-lanning of Boulevard will be undertaken soon. “There were environmental concerns but LAWDA will be handling the environmental part of the project. We will start the work soon," he said.
Meanwhile, an official of the R&B Department pleading anonymity said the authorities are working out the modalities to kickstart the project on immediate basis.“It is not like we have shelved the project but it will take some time as we are working to ensure the project work goes on smoothly once started. Since it is the Dal area, we have to keep every aspect into consideration,” he said.
The official informed that besides widening the road, a special cycle track of European standard will be also built along the Boulevard. “Boulevard will be developed on modern lines to attract more tourists by providing services like cycling. Late Chief Minister of J&K, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed had personally intervened in building this track during his tenure,” the official added.