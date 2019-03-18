About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 18, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

7 years on, KU fails to hold 19th convocation

Despite passing of seven years, University of Kashmir (KU) has failed to organize convocation, leaving the alumni aghast and questioning the functioning of the varsity.
No convocation was held in the tenure of former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of KU Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi who was appointed in October 2014 for a period of three years.
The last convocation was held in the year 2012 during the term of the then VC Talat Ahmad who served the varsity from June 2011 to May 2014. However, Talat was again appointed as VC for the University last year.
One of the alumni of 2012 batch, Sajad Ahmad said, “Every graduate or post-graduate dreams of getting honoured with the degree certificate on the occasion of convocation.”
Ahmad Said that KU authorities have failed to maintain the decorum of the varsity as it has been more than seven years since the last convocation was held and no initiative is being taken to hold the convocation.
University official wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir “Convocation is an important part of any university to hold but here convocations are accorded least priority.”
Another Alumni Peerzada Ather of 2013 batch said the majority of his batch mates have collected the degree certificate from the administrative block.
KU Registrar, Nisar Ahmad Mir told Rising Kashmir “Communication has been issued in this regard and we are trying our best to hold convocation this year.”
He said, “The last convocation was held when I was in the administration in KU; then I don’t know why it was not held since then.”
Pertinently, in the 18th convocation of KU held in 2012, the then President of India- Pranab Mukherjee was chief guest and degrees and medals were awarded to All Ph. D, M. Phil, MD / MS Diploma in Anaesthesiology / Ophthalmology and Genecology students from 2009 till 2012.

