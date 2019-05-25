7-year-old girl mauled to death by leopard

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 7-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Mahore area of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening.

Reports reaching GNS said that the leopard attacked the minor Rakeela Akhter daughter of Mushtaq Ahmed of Shajroo (Hill) mountainous village last evening.

The reports said that the leopard dragged the minor girl and the body was later recovered by the locals and police under bad conditions.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mohd Anzar Mir also confirmed the incident to GNS. (GNS)