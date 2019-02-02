7 structures damaged in Pandrethan blaze

People avoid safety measures, proper planning: Dy Director F&ES
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 01:
At least seven houses were partially damaged in a fire incident at Pandrethan area of Pantha Chowk in the City outskirts on Friday damaging property worth lakhs of rupees.
Witnesses told The Rising Kashmir that fire erupted early in the morning from a residential house at Shiekh Mohallah Pandrethan which spread to the adjacent houses.
They said fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the flames and controlled the fire from spreading it further in the locality.
Muhammad Iqbal, a local resident said all the household goods including food grains, clothing, furniture, records were destroyed. Everything went up in flames, he said.
“They lost everything, except the clothes they are wearing,” Iqbal said adding that the government should provide them financial help on immediate basis.
He said the families have lost everything and have no other source of income.
An official at Fire and Emergency Services Department said seven structures were gutted in the incident. Out of them five were residential and among them two suffered heavy damage, he said. The other two structures include kitchen and a cowshed.
The damaged houses belonged to Ali Muhmmad Shiekh, Noor Muhammad Shiekh, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Shiekh, Showkat Ahmad Shiekh, Gulzar Ahmad Paida and Nisar Ahmad Paida.
Two structures including a two-storey kitchen of Ghulam Hassan Shiekh and a cowshed of Muhammad Rafiq Shiekh were also dmaged.
Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Bashir Ahmad Shah said the seven structures suffered huge damage even as their team reached the spot within no time.
“We reached the spot along with six fire tenders,” he said.
Shah said there was no fire gap between houses but it took them one and a half hour to control the fire from spreading it other houses. The cause of the fire was shot circuit, he said.
“We lack proper planning, safety measures and people avoid safety measures,” Bashir said.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com