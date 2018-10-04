7 Rohingya immigrants deported

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
India on Thursday deported seven Rohingya immigrants, who have been staying in Assam illegally, to their country of origin Myanmar, in a first such move with regard to the people from the Rakhine province of the neighbouring country.
The Supreme Court dismissing the petition on Thursday are refusing to intervene in the matter the immigrants were deported and handed over to Myanmarese authorities at the border post of Mareh.
Assam Additional Director General of Police (Border) Bhaskar J. Mahanta while talking to a news agency confirmed the deportation.
[Pic used in news is representational]