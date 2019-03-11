7-phase LS polls to begin April 11, counting on May 23: ECI

March 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Lok Sabha polls will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Sunday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the Model Code of Conduct would come into immediate effect from Sunday and 10 lakh polling stations would be set up this time as against about nine lakh in 2014.

Nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country.

The election would pit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) against several opposition parties, including the Congress, the Left and regional forces who are continuing to work out a grand alliance to minimise a division of votes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led ruling combine.

The BJP has succeeded in working out a seat-sharing formula with some new allies and several old partners, by even making concessions to them in states like Bihar.

However, opposition parties are yet to arrive at a deal in several states.

While the NDA hopes to make history by coming back to power for a second full term, the opposition wants to unseat the Modi government by raising questions on its performance on a host of issues, including economic growth, employment, corruption and social harmony.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had led the NDA to back to back Lok Sabha wins in 1998 and 1999 general elections but he was at the helm of only one full-term government.

Announcing the schedule for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the ECI said the ‘voter verifiable paper audit trail' (VVPAT) would be used in all polling stations this time.

The first phase would be held on April 11, second on April 18, third on April 23 and fourth on April 29, fifth on May 6, sixth on May 12 and seventh phase on May 19.

Counting of votes for all seven phases covering 543 Lok Sabha constituencies would take place on May 23, Arora said.

In the first phase, 91 constituencies will go for polls, 97 constituencies in the second phase, 115 constituencies in the third, 71 in fourth phase, 51 in fifth phase, 59 in sixth and 59 in the seventh phase.

With the model code of conduct for elections coming into immediate effect, the government cannot announce any policy move that may impact voters' decision.

Arora said all political advertisements on social media would need pre-certification.

In 2014, when the BJP swept to power, the Lok Sabha polls were held across nine phases beginning April 7 and ending May 9. The counting of votes had taken place on May 16.

The total contestants in fray were 8251, with an average of 15 candidates in each constituency. However, deposit was forfeited in case of 7000 contestants.

A total of over 55 crore voters (66.3 percent) exercised their vote, while there were 9.27 lakh polling stations. There were nearly 60 lakh ‘NOTA' votes.

Of the total 543 elected candidates, only 62 were women from 668 who had contested.

After suffering losses in the assembly polls in three states recently, BJP believes that its Lok Sabha poll campaign is back on track due to a host of decisions, including 10 percent quota for the general category poor, money transfer to farmers and presentation of a populist budget.

What has injected further confidence into the NDA fold is the fronting of the nationalist plank in the poll campaign after the Pulwama attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel, that was followed by the Indian Air Force' strikes in Pakistan.

The BJP has been citing 2016 “surgical strikes” and recent “air strikes” to assert that only a government headed by Modi would be capable of taking on Pakistan, as it had sought to corner the Congress on the issue.

Many political pundits feel the prime minister has already launched a full-fledged campaign accusing opposition parties of coming together for the sole purpose of removing him while he is working to “remove poverty, corruption and terrorism”.

He had led the NDA to a sweeping victory in 2014 as it won 336 of 543 Lok Sabha seats, reducing the incumbent Congress to its lowest total of 44 seats.

The BJP on its own won a majority, a first for the party, by bagging 282 seats.