March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

At least seven civilians were detained from their residences at Arhama village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, reports said on Monday.

A contingent of government forces raided the village during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and detained at least seven persons from the village.

They were lodged in Police station Shopian for questioning, reports said.

 

(Representational picture)

