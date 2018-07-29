7 legislators missing from party function

Yawar HussainSrinagar, July 28:
Seven prominent legislators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were Saturday conspicuous with their absence from the party’s foundation day function.
PDP celebrated its foundation day in Srinagar to show its strength and unity but prominent lawmakers including Imran Raza Ansari, Haseeb Drabu, Abdul Majeed Padder, Abid Ansari, Javed Beg, Muhammad Abbas Wani and Muhammad Shafi Bhat remained absent.
Imran Ansari had openly rebelled against the party President Mehbooba Mufti soon after her government lost power in the State last month.
PDP Saturday seated all its Member Parliaments, MLAs and top leaders on the dais amid statements over the weeks by rebel leaders on government formation by them after the ongoing Amarnath yatra with the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The rebel group leaders had claimed to have the support of majority of 28 MLAs of the PDP with Padder claiming to have 51 MLAs on board for government formation.
Interestingly, the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has not sacked any of the rebel leaders stating that she would throw them out the day they go against the PDP’s main objectives.
However, owing to the rebellion in the party on charges of nepotism and family rule, the PDP office bearers were forced to step down with Sartaj Madni, the maternal uncle of Mehbooba, stepping down as party’s vice president.
Also providing an olive branch to the disgruntled party leaders, senior PDP leader and Member of Parliament, Muzaffar Hussain Baig said those who were not happy with certain things in the party should come forward to discuss them.
“All your issues will be resolved on this platform only,” he said.
Interestingly, Baig’s nephew and MLA Baramulla is part of the disgruntled rebel leaders of PDP.
