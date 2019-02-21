About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

7 Kashmiri students suspended by university in U'khand

Published at February 21, 2019


7 Kashmiri students suspended by university in U'khand

Press Trust of India

Dehradun, Feb 20:

Seven Kashmiri students have been suspended by Roorkee-based Quantum Global University, a university official said.
The action was taken on Tuesday after around 450 students gathered on the campus demanding their expulsion for allegedly posting “anti-national” slogans on Facebook and Instagram, Registrar of the University RK Khare said.
The protesting students threatened to leave the institute if the Kashmiri students were not expelled, he said.
"We had to suspend the Kashmiri students to pacify the protesting students and stop them from leaving," he said.
He said the matter is under investigation and stern action will be taken against those found guilty.
Quantum Global University is a private university based in Bhagwanpur area of Roorkee in Haridwar district.

 

