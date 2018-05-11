7 irrigation schemes worth Rs 299 cr on anvil

Mir Zahoor reviews progress on JTFRP, I&FC Deptt functioning
SRINAGAR:
Minister of State for PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control, Mir Zahoor Ahmad, Thursday chaired a meeting to take stock of the progress made under Jhelum-Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) and functioning of the I&FC department.
Chief Engineer I&FC, M. M. Shahnawaz, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of Irrigation and Flood Control Departments of Kashmir Valley attended the meeting.
The meeting was informed that Rs 399.29 crore flood recovery project was taken under Prime Ministers Development Package (PMDP).It was informed that the dredging and desilting of River Jehlum have almost been completed.
It was disclosed that out of Rs 399.29 crore, an amount of Rs 142.33 crore has been paid as land compensation of Flood Spill Channel (FSC) at Shariefabad and Naidkhai, Rs 82.00 crore for Re-Sectioning of FSC, while Rs 35 crore have been expended for construction of 2 bridges on FSC at Shariefabad and Naidkhai.
With regard to dredging of River Jehlum in various stretches, Rs 46 crore has been spent so far, while as Rs 73 crore for flood protection works on River Jehlum and vulnerable spots from Khanabal to Baramulla and Rs 20.96 crore have been spent on other project sub-heads.
The Minister said that the amount has been spent on the works pertaining to flood protection, anti-erosion, widening of the river, raising of embankments, re-sectioning, desilting and dredging of the river under the flood management plan.
The meeting was informed that the Flood Control Department has taken up 15 schemes under state sector at a cost of Rs 113.50 crore under Flood Management Programme (FMP) in various parts of the Valley for flood protection.
While reviewing the status of ongoing Irrigation schemes, the Minister was apprised that seven major to medium Lift Irrigation Schemes (LIS) worth Rs 299crore have been taken up by the Department. The LIS Tral is targeted to be completed during this year while as Rajpora and Lar Khul Shopian LISs are completed and will be commissioned soon. The work on other major schemes is in progress.
It was given out that the department has taken up 175 minor irrigation schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 859.86 crore in the Kashmir Valley of which 32 schemes at a cost of Rs 220crore have been completed while as 62 are expected to be completed during this year.
Mir Zahoor directed the concerned authorities to plug in the remaining loopholes and breaches occurred during September-2014 flood on river banks.
While taking stock of other Irrigation schemes, the Minister stressed on the need for speeding up the pace of works to complete the on-going lift irrigation schemes within the stipulated time frame. He emphasized the need for maintaining the quality of works strictly as per the specification and judicious use of funds.
Mir Zahoor said instructions have been issued to the officials concerned to pay special attention to the rural pockets to ensure adequate irrigation facilities to farmers besides regular water supply to the consumers.
He directed the Chief Engineers and SEs to personally monitor the execution of works so that targets are achieved on time.