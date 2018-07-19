About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

7 injured in Uri road accident

Published at July 19, 2018 02:13 PM 0Comment(s)1095views


Noor Ul Haq

Baramulla

Seven people were injured in a road accident in Uri sub division of north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Thursday.

Reports said that a passenger sumo bearing no JK11 2844 met with an accident at Garkote near Magray Mor, resulting in injuries to seven person.

The vehicle was on way from Mangumoad to Uri when it turned turtle near Magray Mor. 

The injured have been identified as Noor Mohd Dader 65 son of Noor din Dader, Zahoor ahmad Naik 25 son of Ab Rashid Naik, Naseer Ahmad Malik 26 son of Abdul Aziz Malik, Shafiq Ahmad Mughal 30 son of Mohd Rafiq Mughal, Bashrat Ahmad Chachi 20 son of Abdul Rashid Chachi, Nasreena 16 daughter of Mohd din Chachi and Mugli Begum 60 wife of Mohd din Chachi.

All the injured were shifted to sub district Hospital Uri for immediate treatment, where from Noor Mohd Dader of Garkote with right arm multiple fractures was shifted to District Hospital Baramulla for advanced treatment.

