About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

7 held for stealing petrol in UP

Published at October 25, 2018 03:01 PM 0Comment(s)510views


7 held for stealing petrol in UP

Rising Kashmir News

Muzzafarnagar

Seven persons were arrested for allegedly stealing petrol from tankers and 14,000 litres of fuel were seized from them, police said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, special task force of the Meerut police nabbed the seven accused Wednesday from the Delhi-Pauri national highway near Sikhera under Miranpur police station area, Circle Officer (STF) Brijesh Singh said.

 They were siphoning off the petrol from the oil tanker in connivance with the tanker driver, he said.

The seven accused were identified as Dushyant Kumar, Sonu, Gaurav, Yogesh, Gopal, Nikku and Shahnawaz.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top