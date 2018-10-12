About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

7 gamblers arrested, stake money seized

Published at October 12, 2018 12:35 AM 0Comment(s)375views


Srinagar, Oct 11:

In its efforts to weed out social crimes from society, police on Thursday arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money from them.
A police party of Police Station Lal Bazar arrested a group of seven gamblers near Badamwari area of Lal bazar in Srinagar. Stake money of Rs 14,800 and playing cards were seized from the gambling spot.
A case FIR No 73/2018 under section 13 Gambling Act was registered and investigation taken up.
General public has applauded the prompt action of police, a spokesperson said in a statement.

