May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

7 gamblers arrested: Police

Acting tough against social crimes, Srinagar police today raided a gambling site and arrested several gamblers.
Seven persons were arrested following a credible input about gambling offences in Natipora area of Chanapora. Officers from the local police unit while making the arrests have seized stake money of ₹ 14,600 from the gamblers.
A case FIR number 88/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

