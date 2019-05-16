7 gamblers arrested: Police

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Acting tough against social crimes, Srinagar police today raided a gambling site and arrested several gamblers.

Seven persons were arrested following a credible input about gambling offences in Natipora area of Chanapora. Officers from the local police unit while making the arrests have seized stake money of ₹ 14,600 from the gamblers.

A case FIR number 88/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.