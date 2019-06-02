7 firms booked, drugs worth Rs 30000 seized

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A team of officers of Drugs & Food Control Organization under the supervision of Assistant Drugs Controller, Jammu carried out surprise check of Retail Sale Outlets in Arnia, Salehar, Rathana Morh, Bane chak, Laswara, Nandpur , Rehal, Khairi and adjoining parts of Bishnah Tehsil.

During the drive, six erring firms namely M/s Arun Medical Centre, Bishnah, M/s Pooja Medicos, Natral, M/s Janta Medical Hall, Natral, M/s Anand Medicos, Bye Pass Road, Bishnah, M/s Veena Medical Hall, Palli Morh , M/s Chemist Corner, were booked for violation of provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940. Notices have been issued under the provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Act against the defaulters. Moreover, operations of such firms were also disallowed on the spot.

Meanwhile, drug samples of fifteen drug formulations viz Antibiotics, PPI, Steroid; NSAIDs etc were taken up and referred to State Drug Testing Laboratories to their quality parameters.

Besides, drugs worth over Rs. 30,000 were confiscated on the spot as the same were found stocked in contraventions to the provisions of the Act.

Moreover, Operations of M/s True Care Pharmacy, Jewel, Jammu were disallowed pursuant to specific complaint received from Mohan Lal Sharma, SDPO Nagrota. Similarly, licenses of M/s Samridhi Medical Hall, Bishnah and M/s Virander Vikram Medical Hall, Belicharana have also been suspended in response to inputs received from SDPO, R.S Pura and SDPO, Gandhi Nagar respectively.