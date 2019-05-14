7 drug peddlers arrested in Jammu, Reasi: Police

May 14, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Seven alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in three separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Monday.

The accused were arrested from Jammu and Reasi districts, they said.

A police team Sunday intercepted two persons at Waliabad area of Sidhra in Jammu city and recovered intoxicant capsules and injections from their possession, they said.

During interrogation, the accused, Nawaz Sharief and Nazir Ahmed, revealed they used to purchase the contraband from one Zulfkar Hussain Ganai from Paloura in Jammu.

Police then raided Ganai's house and arrested him after recovering 230 intoxicant injections, 570 used injections, 33 Syringes, 41 needles and Rs 1,30,000 in cash from his possession, officials said.

A case has been registered against the three accused and further investigation is underway, they said.

In Reasi's Katra, police intercepted a car and recovered heroin from the three occupants of the vehicle on Monday, officials said.

Rakesh Kumar, Mintu Sharma and Munish Kumar were arrested on the spot and a case has been registered against them at Katra police station, they said.

In another incident on Monday police arrested one person after 42 gram of heroin was recovered from his possession in Jammu city, officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused, Bikram Singh, at Channi Himat Police Station and further investigation is underway, they said.

