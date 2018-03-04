7 displaced families provided housing assistance

Plan for anti-encroachment drive discussed
Plan for anti-encroachment drive discussed
RAJOURI, MARCH 03:
The district administration, Rajouri has initiated rehabilitation for families displaced due to demolition of structures for re-development of Bhella colony where a vast stretch of land under encroachment was retrieved.
Seven poor families, rendered homeless, were provided alternate land for rehabilitation and subsequently housing scheme was approved for reconstruction of their houses. An amount of Rs. 1.25 lakh as approved by competent authority was handed over to families while another assistance of Rs. 1.50 lakh will be provided after completion of 50 per cent construction, besides providing subsidized construction material to them.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary reviewed the rehabilitation project and handed over the housing assistance to displaced families. He directed the executing agencies for prompt assistance to ensure timely construction of houses.
It is pertinent to mention here that apart from alternative accommodation and ration provided to displaced families, 29 children studying in various classes in schools and colleges were provided books, scholarship and educational assistance.
ACR Abdul Qayoom Mir, ACD Noor Alam, Tehsildar S D Chouhan, NT Wajahat Hussain, SO Nissar Hussain and other officials attended the meeting.
The seven persons provided assistance for rehabilitation include Mohd Nadeem, son of Mohd Aslam; Mohd Tariq, son of Nazir Hussain; Yassir Sharief, son of Mohd Sharief; Mohd Rafiq, son of Sain; Mohd Farooq, son of Mohd Shafi; Mohd Razak, son of Abdul Aziz and Mohd Aslam, son of Raj Mohd.
Meanwhile, the plan for widening of some vital roads, removal of encroachments on prime government land and securing livelihood as well as rehabilitation of street vendors being affected was also discussed. Revenue officials briefed about the legal steps taken by issuing notices and demarcation of land.
The DC directed the ACR, ACD and CPO to jointly plan the anti-encroachment drive in consultation with police and traffic police for a smooth operation. Land identified for rehabilitation of street vendors and small business units were also deliberated upon.
0 Comment(s)