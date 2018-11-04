7 declared elected unopposed in Srinagar for Phase-I

138 candidates for Sarpanch, 420 for Panch in fray in B’la
138 candidates for Sarpanch, 420 for Panch in fray in B’la
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 03:
The first phase of the Panchayat Elections 2018 in Srinagar would see just one of the total five panchayat halqas go to polls on November 17 with the other four receiving a single nomination each.
The said halqa is Balhama B of the Khonmoh block also comprising Khonmoh A, Khonmoh B, Khonmoh C and Balhama A halqas all of which received a single nomination each and therefore declared as elected unopposed.
The election to these five panchayat halqas is being held in 45 panchayat constituencies of which only 8 have received nominations with 7 of them being a single nomination candidature and only one going to polls.
Meanwhile, according to District Election Officer Baramulla, 138 contesting candidates for Sarpanch and 420 candidates for Panch are in the fray for the upcoming phase-I of Panchayat elections scheduled on November 17.
The DEO said that for 63 Panchayat Halqas and 497 Panch wards, a total of 224 and 769 nominations were respectively received out of the 246 and 924 respective forms that were issued. However, on scrutiny, 3 nominations for Sarpanch and 5 nominations for Panch were rejected leaving 221 and 761 nominations valid respectively. Among these valid nominations, 74 for Sarpanch and 134 for Panch nominations were withdrawn as on date. Moreover, there are 9 Sarpanch and 207 Panch nominations that have been declared as un-contesting candidates.