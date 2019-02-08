About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

7 dead, 3 rescued from avalanche site at Jawahar Tunnel

Published at February 08, 2019


Shafat Hussain

Anantnag

Rescue team Friday recovered seven bodies from under the snow at Jawahar Tunnel where a massive avalanche had struck a police post last evening.

The spot where the incident occurred was cut-off due to intense snowfall and it took rescue teams several hours to reach the spot this morning.

Deputy commissioner Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik, who had gone to the spot to supervise the rescue operation said the joint teams of SDRF, Police, Fire & Emergency were able to pull out three people alive while seven others had already died.

Avalanche had swept through this post last night which left ten people including six policemen, two fire and emergency personnel and two prisoners missing. 

