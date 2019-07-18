About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

7 days on, Kupwara’s Cheerwadi Gulgam without water

 Residents of Muhammad village in Gulgam of Kupwara Wednesday held protests against Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department over non-availability of potable water in the area.
Local newsgathering agency GNS said that the village Cheerwadi of Gulgam, Takiya Jaan has some forty households with no potable water for almost a week now.
A local while talking to GNS said that “amid these soaring temperatures’ we have been left without drinking water and despite approaching the concerned authorities on several occasions nothing significant was done.”
Another local, part of the protest said that, “our women folk have to travel long distances to fetch water from far off places.”
The local residents demanded immediate intervention of higher authorities for resolving the issue.
The residents said the village comprising some 40 households lacks potable water supply for the last seven days. “They said that no water scheme has been provided to the village and the residents have to walk up to two kilometres to fetch water from streams”.
They threatened to come out to lock the Xen’s office if PHE fails to provide regular water supply.
Meanwhile, the locals have demanded the intervention of district administration to redress the issue. “We urge district administration to look into the matter so that we have not to suffer any further,” a group of locals said. (GNS)

 

Latest News

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, rules ICJ

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Jul 17 | Agencies
Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Jul 17 | Agencies
Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Jul 17 | Rising Kashmir News
India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Pakistan

Pakistan's CTD arrests JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Protests in Pulwama

Protests in Pulwama's Pinglina over contaminated drinking water supply

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Gund Brath, internet service suspended

Jul 17 | Noor ul Haq
US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya

US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya 'ethnic cleansing'

Jul 17 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

7 days on, Kupwara’s Cheerwadi Gulgam without water

              

 Residents of Muhammad village in Gulgam of Kupwara Wednesday held protests against Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department over non-availability of potable water in the area.
Local newsgathering agency GNS said that the village Cheerwadi of Gulgam, Takiya Jaan has some forty households with no potable water for almost a week now.
A local while talking to GNS said that “amid these soaring temperatures’ we have been left without drinking water and despite approaching the concerned authorities on several occasions nothing significant was done.”
Another local, part of the protest said that, “our women folk have to travel long distances to fetch water from far off places.”
The local residents demanded immediate intervention of higher authorities for resolving the issue.
The residents said the village comprising some 40 households lacks potable water supply for the last seven days. “They said that no water scheme has been provided to the village and the residents have to walk up to two kilometres to fetch water from streams”.
They threatened to come out to lock the Xen’s office if PHE fails to provide regular water supply.
Meanwhile, the locals have demanded the intervention of district administration to redress the issue. “We urge district administration to look into the matter so that we have not to suffer any further,” a group of locals said. (GNS)

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;