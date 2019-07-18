7 days on, Kupwara’s Cheerwadi Gulgam without water

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Residents of Muhammad village in Gulgam of Kupwara Wednesday held protests against Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department over non-availability of potable water in the area.

Local newsgathering agency GNS said that the village Cheerwadi of Gulgam, Takiya Jaan has some forty households with no potable water for almost a week now.

A local while talking to GNS said that “amid these soaring temperatures’ we have been left without drinking water and despite approaching the concerned authorities on several occasions nothing significant was done.”

Another local, part of the protest said that, “our women folk have to travel long distances to fetch water from far off places.”

The local residents demanded immediate intervention of higher authorities for resolving the issue.

The residents said the village comprising some 40 households lacks potable water supply for the last seven days. “They said that no water scheme has been provided to the village and the residents have to walk up to two kilometres to fetch water from streams”.

They threatened to come out to lock the Xen’s office if PHE fails to provide regular water supply.

Meanwhile, the locals have demanded the intervention of district administration to redress the issue. “We urge district administration to look into the matter so that we have not to suffer any further,” a group of locals said. (GNS)