7-day training on ‘Button Mushroom’ cultivation begins in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 18:
Department of Agriculture Jammu organized a seven-day Training Programme on Button Mushroom Cultivation for the farmers/mushroom growers of Jammu Division here at Mushroom Demonstration-cum- Training Centre (MDTC).
According to an official, MDTC is actively engaged in creating awareness and providing skill development training to farmers, especially women and youth in agriculture.
The Training is being attended by 120 participants including 45 students of College for Women, Gandhi Nagar Jammu under the supervision of Smt Suman Sharma, HOD Botany as part of Skill Development programme for youth, the official added.
The first day witnessed Technical session on Button mushroom cultivation and the establishment of mushroom units conducted by Subject Matter Specialists Aman Jyoti Sharma, Sham Lal Khajuria, Chander Shakher, (Extension) and AEAs Amit Gupta Akshay Khanna, Amit Sharma and Mohan Singh. Practical training on Pile building for making of compost was the main attraction on first day of the programme. The Resource Persons also delivered lectures on round the year cultivation of mushroom, post harvest technology and value addition of mushroom produce.
During interactive session the queries raised by the participants regarding mushroom cultivation were satisfactorily answered by the resource persons.
Earlier, speaking at the inaugural Session, Deputy Director Agriculture (Inputs) K. S. Sambyal advised the mushroom entrepreneurs, growers and farmers to learn the various technical aspects of mushroom cultivation. He asked them to make use of every opportunity to get information with regard to different schemes being implemented by the department.
Area Development Officer S. K. Langer, and Span Production Officer, Vijay Kr Koushal highlighted the importance of mushroom cultivation as a part of diversification in Agriculture and raising farm income.