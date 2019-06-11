7 cases of land acquisition cleared at Kishtwar

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Monday chaired a meeting of collectors land acquisition regarding approval/fixation of rates under land acquisition Act.

As per an official, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chatroo, Romin Ahmed, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Paddar, Varunjeet Charak, Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Dr. Amir Hussain, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Marwah, Dr. Javed Iqbal Rather, besides concerned officials were present in the meeting.

As many as 07 land acquisition cases measuring 371 kanals 12 Marlas for various schemes pertaining to ACR/SDM Marwah, Paddar collectorate were cleared by District collector.

The scheme included links roads viz. Drabshalla to Bugrana village Badhat, Chalasoo to Tatani, Drabshalla to Bugrana village Tatani, Nowpachi to Hanzal Phase -I, Nowpachi to Hanzal Phase -II, Watsar to Dangar Nallah, Guzar to Gurinal, the official added.