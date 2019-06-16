7-A-Side Women’s Hockey Tournament in full swing

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the third day of “Inaugural 7-A-Side Women’s Hockey Tournament-2019 (North Zone)”, two league matches were played in the Kashmir University Ground. The first match was played between Khalsa Academy –A (Amritsar) and Steel Plant Board Delhi, in which Steel Plant Board Delhi won by 3-0.

In the first half Steel Plant Board Delhi took lead by 2 goals and converted one more attack into a goal defeating Khalsa Academy with a margin of 3 goals. In this match, Khalsa Academy (A) also gave a tough fight but was not successful in converting their attacks into goals as the defence line of Steel Plant Board Delhi was very strong. In this match Nisha (Goal Keeper)of Steel Plant Board Delhi was adjudged player of the match.

While second league match was played between Khalsa Academy-B and Ludhiana Women Hockey, in which Khalsa Academy dominated the opposite team throughout the match.

They scored 11 goals in the first half and 13 goals in the second half defeating Ludhiana Women Hockey team with a huge margin of 24 goals.

In this match, Neha Yadav and Meenakshi scored 1 goal each, Mahima Scored 2, Ramanpreet Kaur and Soni scored 3 goals each, Simranjeet Kaur scored 6, and the highest scorer of the match who was adjudged player of the match was the Captin herself, Kajal, with scoring 8 goals.

This is the first such tournament of North zone level which has been organized by Kashmir Hockey Academy in collaboration with The Kashmir University and J&K State Sports Council. This tournament has been organized in the loving memory of S. Paramjeet Singh ( Sr. Hockey Coach). In this tournament total, 14 teams are participating out of which 7 are from the other Northern States.