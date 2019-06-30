7-a-side north zone men’s hockey tournament concludes

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stadium XI defeated Birring Hockey Club Jalandhar on Saturday to lift 7-a-side North Zone Men’s Hockey Tournament 2019 which was played here at Amar Singh College.

Stadium XI won the final clash by 2-1.

Ishfaq Ahmad of Stadium XI was adjudged as the player of the match.

A match for the third position was played between Badal Sports Club Srinagar and Singhpura Hockey Club Baramulla. Badal Sports Club won the match in penalty strokes by 5-4 and Rabinder Singh (GK) of Badal Sports Club was adjudged player of the match.

Later on closing ceremony of the tournament took place and the awards were distributed among the winners, first runners up and the second runners up teams.

Other than trophies cash award of Rs 15000 was given to winners Stadium XI Jammu, Rs 10000 to first runners up Birring Hockey Club Jalandhar and Rs 5000 to the second runner up Badal Sports Club.

In the ongoing tournament DPS School was given the fair play award, while the Physical College of Education (Ganderbal) was declared as the emerging team of the tournament.

Also player of the tournament was given to Mandeep Singh of Stadium XI Jammu.

On this occasion Commissioner Secretary Youth Services & Sports Sarmad Hafeez was the chief guest on the occasion. While S Jaipal Singh member public service commission was guest of honour.

Dr. Hartej Singh (Principal Physical Education, Ganderbal) and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

In this tournament total 28 teams participated out of which some of the teams were from outside state. The tournament was organised by Kashmir Hockey Academy (KHA) in collaboration with directorate of Amar Singh College & state sports council.