6th phase panchayat polls today

111 Sarpanchs, 1048 Panchs elected unopposed
597396 electors to vote for Sarpanch halqas, 457581for Panch Wards: CEO
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 30:
The polling for 6th phase of panchayat polls would be held on Saturday at 3174 polling stations including 410 in Kashmir division and 2764 in Jammu division.
The timing for polling is from 8 am to 2 pm.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, 771 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive including 410 in Kashmir division and 361 in Jammu division.
He said 7156 candidates in the fray for 406 Sarpanch and 2277 Panch seats in Phase-VI while 111 Sarpanchs and 1048 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this Phase.
He said in the areas going to polls in Phase-VI, electorate of 597396 electors will be voting for Sarpanch constituencies and 457581for Panch constituencies.
“Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling station,” he said.
Kabra said in Phase-V which went to polls on November 29, the State witnessed a polling percentage of 71.1 percent including 33.7 percent in Kashmir division and 85.2 percent in Jammu division.
He said results have been announced for all these Phases by the respective Returning Officers.
Kabra said the orders have been passed in various complaint cases as well as directions of the Courts and wherever necessary notifications reappointing the election schedules have been issued.
“All such orders/notifications are available at website of CEO J&K,” he said.
The CEO said Control Rooms have been established in all the districts across the State to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct as also to disseminate information to the public. Security arrangements have been made including deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
He said the Government has declared holiday on the day of poll in the panchayat areas going to polls so as to enable the voters to cast their vote. He said special casual leave shall also be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas to exercise their right to franchise.