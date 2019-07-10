About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

6th batch of 304 Hajj pilgrims leave for Saudi

 Sixth batch of 304 Hujaj Kiram including 162 males and 142 females Tuesday left for Saudi Arabia in two Spice Jet flights from Srinagar International Airport.
The Hajj pilgrims were seen off at airport by District Administration Budgam, Hajj Committee Officers/Officials and other concerned.

 

