697 ASIs cleared for next promotion

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police Headquarters Srinagar has cleared about 700 Assistant Sub Inspectors of Executive Police for the promotion. Final orders will be issued by the Zonal Heads.

In this regard a meeting under the Chairmanship of DGP J&K, Dilbag Singh was held at Police Headquarters Srinagar in which 697 Assistant Sub Inspectors of Executive Police was cleared for the next promotion to the rank of Sub Inspectors. Formal orders in this regard will be issued by Zonal IGsP shortly.

Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh has congratulated the officers and has stressed upon them to rededicate themselves for public service with more zeal and dedication.

DGP J&K has said that it has remained among the priorities in the department to create promotion avenues for all ranks and the vacancies are filled within shortest possible time. He stressed upon the officers at zone and wing heads to complete the proceedings and issue orders in the shortest possible time.

During the current month promotion orders of about 750 personnel in different ranks were issued by the department besides these 697 promoted ASIs. The promotions are made on the recommendations of Departmental Promotions Committees constituted for the purpose at different levels.