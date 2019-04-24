69 militants killed, 12 arrested this year: GoC

April 24, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

General officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 corps, KJS Dhillon said that 69 militants were killed in anti-militancy operations while 12 have been arrested this year so far.

He said post Pulwama fidayeen attack 41 militants were killed and out of them 25 belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

“Out of 25 killed JeM militants, 13 were foreigners. Basically we have targeted the JeM leadership. The situation now is, there is no one coming forward to take the leadership of JeM in the valley,” Dhillon said.

He was addressing a joint press conference with Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, SP Pani and IG CRPF, Zulfikar Hassan.

“In spite of Pakistani’s efforts, we will continue to suppress the JeM,” Dhillon said.