6800 aspirants appear in Cluster University’s aptitude test

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Cluster University Srinagar on Thursday conducted Common Aptitude Test for admission to various 5-Year Integrated, 3-Year Honor's and Professional Programs for the Session 2019.

The test was held at eight designated centres located at S.P. College Srinagar, A. S. College Gogji-Bagh Srinagar, AAA Memorial Degree College Bemina, B.Ed College M.A. Road Srinagar and Govt. College for Women M.A. Road Srinagar.

In this test, about 6800 aspiring candidates participated for seeking admission to various programs offered by Cluster University Srinagar in its constituent colleges. To ensure smooth and fair conduct of the Entrance Test, University had appointed Deans of various faculties of the University as observers for supervision and monitoring.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sheikh Javid Ahmed, paid visit to various centres to receive first hand feedback from the examinees. Vice-Chancellor while speaking with our correspondent appraised about the achievement and the future plans of the University. He said University has started a new program of 3-year Integrated B.Ed - M.Ed for Post-Graduate students for which Entrance Test was conducted today in the morning session in which about 270 aspiring candidates participated.

In a statement issued here, the Vice-Chancellor informed that the University has developed an examination portal through which all the applications are received online. He said this year the University received about 14,000 online applications for the aforesaid programs. He assured that the results and admission formalities for these courses shall be completed within a week's time and the class work shall commence from 18th of March 2019.