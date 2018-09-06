68-year-old man crushed to death, three others injured by school bus in Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A 68-year-old man was crushed to death and three others sustained injuries when a speeding school bus hit them in Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday morning.
Reports said that the bus (JK09A- 9261) hit the four persons near Doniwari village, leading to injuries to all of them and were rushed to Sub-District hospital Kupwara.
Qudratullah Andrabi (68) son of Late Syed Sadat Andrabi of Doniwari, Lolab succumbed to injuries soon after arrival in the hospital, they said. The three other injured are being treated, they said.
The school bus belongs to Shah Anwar Memorial Trust Khumriyal and was on way to Khumriyal from Badibera, the report said.
Station House Officer (SHO), Sogam Mohammad Rafiq confirmed the incident and said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations were taken up.
He said that the vehicle has been seized and a manhunt had been launched to arrest the driver.
Meanwhile, locals of the area demanded stern action against the drivers for rash driving. They said that all school bus drivers resort to rash driving and urged authorities to curb these instances without delay. (GNS)