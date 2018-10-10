68 polling stations established for 41 wards

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 09:
The polling parties and micro Observers for Urban Local Body polls for 68 polling stations in 41 wards of one Municipal Council and two Municipal Committees of the Udhmapur district were dispatched along with EVMs and other election material amidst heavy security from Boys Government Degree College, Udhampur, on Tuesday.
According to an official, the DEO emphasized upon the Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates to evolve better coordination on the polling day i.e. October 10 to ensure effective polling. He further impressed upon them to ensure that polling parties should reach their respective polling stations on time.
The DEO informed that a total of 55 ROs and ARO have been appointed for the successful conduct of the election process.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh Observers, ROs & AROs and other senior officers of Police and Civil Administration were also present on the occasion.