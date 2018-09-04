68 civilians killed in 2018

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sep 03:
Twenty-six-year-old Fayaz Ahmad Wani of Chewa Kalan, Pulwama became the 68th civilian killed during this year.
Of the 68 civilian killings, the highest 16 killings were witnessed in April followed by 14 in May, seven each in January and June, five each in February and March, eight in July and six in August.
The civilians were mostly killed in the firing by the government forces.
Among the deceased civilians, some were killed in crossfire during gunfights between militants and government forces at various locations particularly in south Kashmir.
According to Police, some civilians were also killed by unidentified gunmen.
Overall, at least 263 persons were killed in Kashmir valley during this year and of them, the highest are militants – 130, 40 are policemen including some paramilitary CRPF men and 25 are Army men.
The militants belonged to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad outfits.
Of the 130 slain militants, the highest 24 each were killed in June and August while at least 19 were killed in April followed 18 in May, 17 in March, 11 in July, 10 in January and seven in February.
Last month witnessed the highest magnitude of violence in eight months with 45 deaths followed by 42 killings in June, 41 in April, 36 in May, 29 in March, 27 in July, 23 in February and 21 in January.
Of the 45 people killed in August, 24 were militants, eight policemen, seven Army men and six civilians.
In July, eight civilians, 11 militants, three policemen, four paramilitary CRPF personnel, and an Army man were killed while in June, 24 militants, six civilians, eight policemen and three Army men were killed.
In May, 18 militants, 14 civilians, three cops and an Army man were killed.
The first quarter of 2018 also saw a halt in operations against militants in the hinterland from 17 May to 16 June for the holy month of Ramadan.
During the Ramadan, 36 persons were killed in different incidents of militancy-related violence and of them, 22 were militants (majority of them killed in gunfights along LoC), five policemen and 4 Army men.
In the holy month, four civilians were killed in different incidents.
In April, 16 civilians, 19 militants, four Army men, a policeman and a political worker were killed.
In March, 17 militants, five civilians, four policemen including three Special Police Officers and three Army men were killed.
In February, seven militants, five civilians, five policemen and six Army men were killed.
In January, 10 militants, seven civilian and four policemen were killed, while Army suffered zero damage during first month of the year 2018.