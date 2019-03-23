6.67 lakh mandays generated, 33636 job cards issued in B’pora: DC

March 23, 2019 |

District Development Commissioner Shabaaz Ahmad Mirza on Friday reviewed the functioning of the Rural Development Department (RDD) and the implementation of MGNREGA in the district here at a meeting.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Development Bandipora Jahangir Ahmad Khandey, Joint Director Planning, Imitiyaz Ahmad, District Panchayat Officer, Executive Engineer REW, BDOs of various blocks besides other senior officials of the district.

The meeting was informed that the department has set a target of generating 10 lakh mandays under MGNREGA of which 6.67 lakh have been generated till the end of February. The department also completed 1260 spillover works of last year while 1075 works of the current financial year are under execution. It was given out that 33636 job cards have been issued so far.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on the line departments to prefer convergence of funds with RDD in rural areas for consolidation and effective utilization.

He also directed the officials to ensure mass participation in Gram Sabhas so that people can themselves decide about the works to be taken in their respective villages.

Maintaining that Gram Panchayats are the most important element of the Panchayati Raj system, Mirza said it will help in making the people part of the decision making by giving them right to do the developmental works of their choice.

He said for the people of rural areas, Gram Sabha is the parliament, where people decide which development works are to be taken up in their villages. He said this process will build confidence among the people in democratic setup and will ensure transparency in functioning of the government.

He instructed the officers to ensure proper monitoring and execution of various RDD schemes including PMAY, MGNREGA, etc at district levels and stressed that tangible results should be visible on the ground.