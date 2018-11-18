65th Cooperative Week celebrated in Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsSHOPIAN, NOVEMBER 17:
As part of 65th Cooperative Week celebrations, the Department of Cooperatives in collaboration with Cooperative Societies of district Shopian organized a day-long seminar at district Headquarters today.
A large number of Cooperative Society members and people affiliated with Cooperative Societies across the district participated in the celebrations.
Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Shopian Manzoor Ahmad Mir while highlighting the role and achievements said that the department has presently 36 functional Cooperative Societies in the district. He said during the current financial year the department has sold 1, 51,000 quintals of chemical fertilizers. In addition, the department also provided 3,09,350 litres of Kerosene oil to the people worth Rs. 71,53,200. Also consumer business having the turnover of Rs 1, 87,32,307 was made during the current financial year.
On the occasion, Deputy Registrar Cooperative said that cooperatives have played a vital role in the socio-economic development of the district
He assured of providing all possible assistance to the cooperatives for its further success and growth. He also said that department is going to associate more youth with cooperatives so that people at large can start their income generating units in various sectors.