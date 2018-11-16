65th Cooperative week celebrated in Budgam

BUDGAM, NOVEMBER 15:
-The department of Co-operatives Budgam today celebrated 65th National Co-operative week in Budgam. The main event was conducted at District co-operative headquarter Budgam. A large number of co-operative society members and people affiliated with its business units across the district participated in the day-long celebrations.
In his introductory address, Deputy Registrar co-operatives Budgam Bashir Ahmad Makhdoomi while highlighting the role and achievements carried out by the department with regard to various aspects, said that department has presently 95 working co-operative societies across the district.
He said during the financial year of 2017-2018 the department has sold about 33201 quintals of a different kind of fertilizer, thus accumulating revenue of 327.13 lakhs. In addition, the department also provided 1745505 litres of kerosene - oil to the people during the corresponding period. Regarding current year achievements the department up to ending October 2018 has supplied about 12546 quintals of fertilizer to societies for on word sale.
The Deputy Registrar further said that the co-operative movement is meant to help the poor and downtrodden sections of the society especially the rural population. He said cooperative is providing many services to the rural as well as urban population. Further co-operative department has many employment generation schemes on the fold, so has a vast scope of absorbing interested educated youth to come fore and take advantages by establishing their micro income generating units particularly in the field of poultry, dairy and education sector.
During the course of events co-operative flag was also hosted in the premises of co-operative headquarters Budgam by Deputy Registrar in presence of huge gathering.